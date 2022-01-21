Rage Fan Hits Market Cap of $448,308.58 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a market cap of $448,308.58 and $40,203.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00065901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.29 or 0.07105215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,375.22 or 0.99932243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00061278 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

