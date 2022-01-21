$849.10 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report sales of $849.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.10 million and the lowest is $819.00 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $601.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,115. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

