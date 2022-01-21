OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 224,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,638. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

