Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $4.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.31.

TNEYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. 151,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,569. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

