Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases $12,905,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,905,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,355,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,750. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.77.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.
