ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 1,500 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00.

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $6.07 on Friday, hitting $134.67. The company had a trading volume of 565,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,317. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 240.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 69,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

