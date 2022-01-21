ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 1,500 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 20th, Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00.
- On Monday, November 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00.
Shares of SWAV stock traded down $6.07 on Friday, hitting $134.67. The company had a trading volume of 565,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,317. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 240.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 69,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.
About ShockWave Medical
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.