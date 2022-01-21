Insider Selling: Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Sells 2,139 Shares of Stock

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $22,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SEAT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,784. Vivid Seats Inc has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vivid Seats
Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.
