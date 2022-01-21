Terracoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,648.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $510,333.89 and approximately $2,648.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,534.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.46 or 0.00866187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00260747 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004218 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

