Analysts Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Target Price at $23.83

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Welbilt by 3,376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,817 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Welbilt by 4,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,074,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,456,000 after buying an additional 3,000,118 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,586,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,793,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt stock remained flat at $$23.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,555,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,068. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

