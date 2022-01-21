Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will report sales of $60.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.36 million to $60.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $179.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.21 million to $179.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $276.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UpHealth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of UPH stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 819,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,586. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

In related news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPH. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $11,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.