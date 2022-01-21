Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target at $49.25

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

PubMatic stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,102. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 27.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $425,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,651 shares of company stock worth $13,108,358. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

