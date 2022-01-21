Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of XM stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.37. 2,096,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,914. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion and a PE ratio of -17.81. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 161,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after buying an additional 61,802 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 48,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

