Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Symrise alerts:

OTCMKTS SYIEY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 71,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. Symrise has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.