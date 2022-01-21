Brokerages Set Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BZZUY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($26.14) to €22.00 ($25.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $$10.73 during midday trading on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

