Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Peters & Co reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of TSE AQN traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,894. The company has a market cap of C$11.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.16 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$586.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.2124 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

