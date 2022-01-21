Analysts Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT at $13.13

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 2,584,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,073. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,116,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 1,152,971 shares during the period. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.