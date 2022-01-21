Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $69.99. 1,042,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,954. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 645,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,579,000 after purchasing an additional 385,446 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

