FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other analysts have also commented on FBK. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

