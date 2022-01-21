Brokerages Anticipate EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Post $0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP also reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EZCORP by 42.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in EZCORP by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 496,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,457. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $336.90 million, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

