Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $990.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.99. 1,452,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,749. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

