QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Hits $205.90 on Major Exchanges

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $205.90 or 0.00561887 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $67.35 million and $14.01 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.53 or 0.07115886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,605.23 or 0.99894698 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00060951 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

