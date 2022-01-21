Step Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.13 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Step Finance has a market cap of $702,035.74 and approximately $4.13 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00064601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.01 or 0.07018105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,318.46 or 0.99837715 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

