Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 639,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,512. The company has a market capitalization of $326.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

