Arweave (AR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Billion

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $32.83 or 0.00090241 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $74.85 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

