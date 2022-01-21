Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,840 ($52.39).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.98) to GBX 3,150 ($42.98) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($59.76) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,370 ($59.63) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($58.67) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

SXS traded down GBX 33 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,490 ($47.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,146. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,945 ($40.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,167 ($56.86). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,619.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,699.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

