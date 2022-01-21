Flixxo (FLIXX) Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Million

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $210.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

