$1.55 Million in Sales Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post sales of $1.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $2.54 million. Aravive posted sales of $5.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $8.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%.

NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. 54,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.85. Aravive has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aravive by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Aravive by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

