Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.58. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 490,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

