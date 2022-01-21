GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GCP traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 107.40 ($1.47). The company had a trading volume of 821,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,918. The company has a market capitalization of £948.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.80 ($1.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.27. The company has a current ratio of 46.14, a quick ratio of 46.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

