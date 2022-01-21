Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.66.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 168,933 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.10. 16,716,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,000,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. Regions Financial has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

