Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $716.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 990,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,704. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 867.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

