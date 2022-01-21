Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The firm had revenue of €214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €211.79 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,624,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STVN stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €18.43 ($20.94). The stock had a trading volume of 287,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,661. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €16.25 ($18.47) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($33.16). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

