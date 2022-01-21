Brokerages Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post -$0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will report earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $23.71. 1,278,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,532. The stock has a market cap of $893.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.21. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

