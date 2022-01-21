-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RAIL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 144,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,479. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $54.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 12.9% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 487,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 100,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

