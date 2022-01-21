JustBet 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $221.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $252,178.50 and $221.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.98 or 0.07010377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,431.83 or 0.99223931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00060378 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

