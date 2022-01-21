City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Acquires $10,492.16 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Tracy W. Hylton II acquired 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $10,492.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHCO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.61. City Holding has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. City’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of City by 89.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of City by 130.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

