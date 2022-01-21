Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 672 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

PG stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,558. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $398.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

