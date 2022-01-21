Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,310,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,394. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $142.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 241.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

