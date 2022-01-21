Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. 2,815,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

