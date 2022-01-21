Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Purchases $99,997.50 in Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 597,313 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $4,115,486.57.

NASDAQ:HMTV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 75,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 196,557 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

