Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 25,588 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75.

On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,294.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21.

On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $492,749.23.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 77,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

