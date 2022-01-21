Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 5,328 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE FSLY traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. 3,968,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,996. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

