Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells 17,329 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.82. 344,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.80. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.88.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.