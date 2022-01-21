Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $342.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $567.70.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $110.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,825,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $605.55 and a 200 day moving average of $590.38. Netflix has a one year low of $379.99 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

