CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.93

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.93 and last traded at $94.63, with a volume of 118037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.53.

CSLLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average is $108.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

