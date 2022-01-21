Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.61

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Function X has a total market capitalization of $250.61 million and $3.29 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001699 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00091960 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,980.67 or 0.99638207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00027610 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00039518 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00458271 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

