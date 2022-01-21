Zacks: Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.41. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 421,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

