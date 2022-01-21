ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €945.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($960.23) target price on ASML in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) target price on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) target price on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) target price on ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €740.08 ($841.00).

