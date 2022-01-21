Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €269.00 ($305.68) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €281.00 ($319.32) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($289.77) price target on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €240.69 ($273.51).

FRA ALV traded up €1.00 ($1.14) during trading on Friday, reaching €224.80 ($255.45). 746,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($235.00). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €208.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €203.18.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

