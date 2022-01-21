Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in NetApp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $3.52 on Friday, hitting $84.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

